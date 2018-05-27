Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Retreats to bench Sunday
Gyorko is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko will catch a breather after going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts through the first two games of the weekend series. Matt Carpenter will take over at third base with Kolten Wong drawing the start at the keystone.
