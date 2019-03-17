Gyorko (calf) isn't expected to return to Grapefruit League action until Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gyorko has been sidelined for most of the month with a calf issue. While he was originally hoping to rejoin the lineup Monday, continued discomfort has delayed his return by at least a couple of days. At this point, it's unclear if Gyorko will be ready for the start of the season.

