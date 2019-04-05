Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Returns from injured list
Gyorko (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gyorko rejoined the team earlier this week, though his return was delayed one day as Thursday's series opener against the Padres was postponed. The 30-year-old figures to slide into a reserve infield role with the Cardinals after being forced to miss the final weeks of spring training with the calf strain.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Expected back Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: On track for home opener•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sent to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Working in minor-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Ticketed for IL to open year•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: No more Grapefruit League games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...