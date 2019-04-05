Gyorko (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gyorko rejoined the team earlier this week, though his return was delayed one day as Thursday's series opener against the Padres was postponed. The 30-year-old figures to slide into a reserve infield role with the Cardinals after being forced to miss the final weeks of spring training with the calf strain.

