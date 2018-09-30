Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Rides pine Sunday
Gyorko is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Gyorko has started each game since Sept. 15, but he has just a .630 OPS with no homers since then. He'll get a day off with the Cardinals eliminated from postseason contention, allowing Patrick Wisdom to start at third in his place.
