Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Rough spring at plate
Gyorko, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 4-3 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals, is hitting just .111 over 18 at-bats in seven spring games.
The veteran infielder has only hit safely in one of those contests, a March 3 exhibition against the Braves. He's gone down on strikes once apiece in four games as well, leading to a rough start overall after one the best seasons of his career at the plate in 2017. Gyorko set career highs in batting average (.272), OBP (.341), OPS (.813) and RBI (67) over his 481 plate appearances across 125 games, and he'll likely back up multiple spots around the diamond in the coming season while attempting to build on those numbers.
