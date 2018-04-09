Gyorko (hamstring) took batting practice Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The infielder is back to baseball activities, but general Mike Girsch thinks he's still about a week from beginning a rehab assignment. This pushes back Gyorko's return timetable a fair amount, which is somewhat surprising given that he thought the injury wasn't as severe as the one that sidelined him for 17 games last season. Gyorko has been out since April 3.