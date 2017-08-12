Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Gyorko was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup.
A reason for his removal was not immediately provided. Greg Garcia is now slated to man third base and bat eighth against Braves right-hander Lucas Sims.
