Gyorko was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to right knee irritation, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

A reason for Gyorko's late removal from the lineup was not immediately provided, but it has since been reported that he's dealing with a sore right knee. Greg Garcia, who is batting eighth and playing third, will take Gyorko's place Saturday. Considering the nature of Gyorko's injury, it's unclear at this time whether he'll need an additional day off Sunday.