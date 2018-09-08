Gyorko (groin) was expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday but was instead sent back to St. Louis for additional treatment, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

It's unclear if Gyorko suffered a specific setback or if he's simply a day or two behind the Cardinals' original schedule, but either way, the sudden change of plans can't be a good sign. In his absence, Matt Carpenter has moved over to third base, opening up first for Matt Adams, an arrangement which should continue until Gyorko can return.