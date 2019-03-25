Gyorko (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

As expected, Gyorko will begin the season on the shelf as he continues to work back from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for most of March. He's slated to get work in at minor-league camp over the next week, though it remains to be seen whether the infielder will be ready to return when first eligible (April 4 against the Padres). Drew Robinson and Yairo Munoz should serve as infield depth while Gyorko is sidelined.

