Gyorko went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI in the 12-3 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Gyorko continues swinging a solid bat in August, raising his batting average from .248 to .266 since the turn of the month. The 29-year-old infielder has 28 extra-base hits and 43 RBI across 304 at-bats in 2018.