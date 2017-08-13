Gyorko (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Gyorko was scratched from Saturday's lineup with right knee soreness and will sit things out again Sunday to allow himself additional time to recover. The Cardinals are off on Monday, so it's possible that Gyorko will be ready to go when the team opens up a two-game series against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Greg Garcia will hold down third base in the meantime.