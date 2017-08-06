Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sits out Sunday
Gyorko is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko is mired in a huge slump at the plate, producing just a .204 batting average over his past 93 at-bats. Greg Garcia will fill in for him at the hot corner.
