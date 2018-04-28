Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Slugs second homer Friday
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.
He's now got two homers on the season, both of which have come in the last three games. Gyorko's hamstring injury earlier in April has limited him to just 11 games so far, but he's made the most of what playing time he's received, slashing .421/.556/.789.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks first homer of 2018•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: On base four times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could be activated during upcoming series•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could begin rehab by end of week•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Roughly one week from rehab assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...