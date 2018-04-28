Gyorko went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

He's now got two homers on the season, both of which have come in the last three games. Gyorko's hamstring injury earlier in April has limited him to just 11 games so far, but he's made the most of what playing time he's received, slashing .421/.556/.789.