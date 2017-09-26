Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks 19th homer in multi-hit outing
Gyorko went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.
Gyorko's night was one of the few bright spots in the blowout loss, and his round tripper was his first since Aug. 22. The 29-year-old infielder's multi-hit effort was also his first since returning from a 17-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but his 66 RBI on the season represent a career high.
