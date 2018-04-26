Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks first homer of 2018
Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.
The versatile infielder closed out the scoring on the night for the Cardinals with a 383-foot shot to left center in the fifth that plated Paul DeJong. It was only Gyorko's second extra-base hit of the season, but the 29-year-old has logged a modest 21 plate appearances due to a hamstring injury. Gyorko has been wielding a hot bat since his April 17 return, going 4-for-9 in the six games he's played in.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: On base four times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could be activated during upcoming series•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could begin rehab by end of week•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Roughly one week from rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Lands on DL•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...