Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

The versatile infielder closed out the scoring on the night for the Cardinals with a 383-foot shot to left center in the fifth that plated Paul DeJong. It was only Gyorko's second extra-base hit of the season, but the 29-year-old has logged a modest 21 plate appearances due to a hamstring injury. Gyorko has been wielding a hot bat since his April 17 return, going 4-for-9 in the six games he's played in.