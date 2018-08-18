Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks homer in win
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Brewers on Friday.
Gyorko homered for the 10th time this season in the fourth inning, his second round tripper over the last four games. The versatile infielder is already just one RBI short of his July total (10), and he's sporting an impressive .393 on-base percentage over 84 second-half plate appearances.
