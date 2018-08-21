Gyorko hit a pinch-hit go-ahead solo home run in a win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Gyorko smacked the first of two round trippers off Kenley Jansen in the ninth, snapping a 3-3 tie. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a mini power surge, one that's seen him leave the yard on three occasions over the last seven games. That's allowed him to already match the three homers he launched in July, and even with the expected return of Yairo Munoz (wrist) on Tuesday, Gyorko should still log plenty of playing time at third base moving forward.

