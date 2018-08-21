Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks key pinch-hit homer
Gyorko hit a pinch-hit go-ahead solo home run in a win over the Dodgers on Monday.
Gyorko smacked the first of two round trippers off Kenley Jansen in the ninth, snapping a 3-3 tie. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a mini power surge, one that's seen him leave the yard on three occasions over the last seven games. That's allowed him to already match the three homers he launched in July, and even with the expected return of Yairo Munoz (wrist) on Tuesday, Gyorko should still log plenty of playing time at third base moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...