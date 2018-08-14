Gyorko went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Gyorko's 425-foot shot to left center in the eighth closed the Cardinals' deficit to 4-3 and was his first round tripper of August. The valued utility man also has three straight two-hit efforts and five overall during the month, leading to a .325 average over 46 plate appearances.

