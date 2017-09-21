Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Gyorko has started the last two games after being relegated to pinch-hit duty following a disabled list stint due to a hamstring injury. The veteran infielder has gone a combined 1-for-7 over that span but hasn't experienced any setbacks with the hammy, leaving him poised to potentially help fantasy owners during the final stretch of the regular season.