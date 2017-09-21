Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks two-bagger in blowout win
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Reds.
Gyorko has started the last two games after being relegated to pinch-hit duty following a disabled list stint due to a hamstring injury. The veteran infielder has gone a combined 1-for-7 over that span but hasn't experienced any setbacks with the hammy, leaving him poised to potentially help fantasy owners during the final stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Starting at third base Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Expected back in Cincinnati•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Fielded grounders•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Has positive running session Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Still two weeks away from return•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...