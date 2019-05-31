Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks two-run homer
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Phillies.
Gyorko drew the start at third base with Matt Carpenter catching a breather. He took advantage by taking Jerad Eickhoff deep in the seventh inning for his second homer of the season. A crowded Cardinals' infield will make it difficult for Gyorko to find consistent playing time, and his performance hasn't been strong enough to push the issue as he's hitting just .200/.259/.320 across 54 plate appearances.
