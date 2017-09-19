Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Starting at third base Tuesday
Gyorko (hamstring) is starting at third base and batting seventh Tuesday against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gyorko had been limited to pinch-hitting duties in his first few days back, but he's ready to make his first start since Aug. 26 after being cleared to run the bases and play the field. It's unclear how many at-bats he'll see down the stretch with Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter manning the infield corners, but the 28-year-old should at least collect some playing time against left-handed pitching.
