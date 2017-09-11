Gyorko (hamstring) was able to do some on-field running Saturday but is still experiencing some tenderness and doesn't expect to return from the 10-day disabled list for another two weeks, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Heading in the right direction but still not good enough to get into a game yet," Gyorko said. "We're two weeks out."

While Gyorko seems to be progressing from the right hamstring strain that resulted in his placement on the DL on Aug. 27, he still needs to clear several more benchmarks in the recovery process. Gyorko indicated he's a few days away from being able to do cutting and other change-of-direction work, and once he receives clearance for that activity, he'll be able to start doing fielding drills. At this point, it appears Gyorko may only be able to get in a week's worth of games before the end of the regular season, which may not be enough for fantasy owners in need of extra flexibility to justify holding on to him.