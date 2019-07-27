Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) took batting practice Friday and will be evaluated by the team's medical staff Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A report Thursday indicated Gyorko would actually be checked out Friday and would potentially participate in batting practice over the weekend, but the order was reversed. Another update on Gyorko is likely to be available by early next week after team doctors evaluate his progress from multiple injuries.

