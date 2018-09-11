Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Takes swings in cage
Gyorko (groin) took swings in the batting cage Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko has been sidelined since Aug. 29, but he's obviously making progress. The valued infielder appears to be on the brink of activation, but the coming days should offer further clarity on his potential return.
