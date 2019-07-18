Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Takes swings off tee
Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) took swings off a tee Wednesday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery June 24, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko still projects to be on the shelf for several more weeks, but he reported being pleased with his progress following Wednesday's developments. The veteran utility man added that he hopes to be ready for a rehab assignment within about two weeks, and that the left calf strain that originally landed him on the injured list is no longer an issue. Gyorko is next slated for flip drills and batting practice, with both steps necessary before he returns to any type of game action.
