Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Ticketed for IL to open year
Gyorko (calf) will begin the season on the injured list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko has been dealing with a calf issue for most of March. While he was hoping to be ready for Opening Day, the third baseman simply won't have enough time to get up to speed before Thursday's season-opener. It's unclear how long his stay on the shelf will last, though Gyorko will be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. With Gyorko opening the season on the IL, Drew Robinson and Yairo Munoz will break camp with the Cardinals.
