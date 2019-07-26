Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: To be evaluated Friday
Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) will be evaluated by the team's medical staff at Busch Stadium on Friday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. "We'll look at Jedd tomorrow in total with his baseball activities and see what that looks like, coupled with the medical staff," manager Mike Shildt said. "And then we'll have a conversation with Jedd on Saturday, where we all think we're at."
Depending on how Friday's evaluation goes, Gyorko could potentially take batting practice over the weekend. The veteran utility man has already been ramping up his baseball activities, including taking swings off a tee. Gyorko still projects for an early-September return, as he would presumably need a multi-game rehab assignment prior to activation after an extensive layoff.
