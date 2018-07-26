Gyorko (illness) will see a doctor about his ongoing dizziness Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The versatile infielder has not logged any starts since July 20 due to an illness, although he has been well enough to enter two games during that stretch as a pinch hitter. Nevertheless, he's still apparently suffering the effects of the unidentified ailment, leading to his planned medical evaluation. Another update regarding Gyorko's condition is likely to come before the week is out.