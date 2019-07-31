Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The change in Gyorko's status wasn't due to any worsening of his condition, but rather, to make room for reliever Adalberto Mejia on the 40-man roster. Gyorko is still likely weeks away from activation, although that timeline could naturally change depending on how his stint with the Redbirds unfolds.