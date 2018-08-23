Gyorko is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with two doubles, three home runs, four RBI, three walks and three runs over the 42 plate appearances encompassing his last 11 games.

The valued infielder has been one of the Cardinals' most productive hitters in August, generating six multi-hit efforts along the way while driving in 10 runs for the second straight month. Gyorko has reached safely in six straight games overall, including a 3-for-4 night against the Dodgers on Wednesday that included a double. With a .400 on-base percentage for the month, he's consistently set up RBI opportunities for those hitting behind him as well.