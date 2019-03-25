Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Working in minor-league camp
Gyorko (calf) will continue working in minor-league camp for at least the next week in order to log as many at-bats as possible, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko still hasn't been cleared to run the bases at full speed, but he'll look to keep his timing at the plate sharp in the interim. The veteran infielder logged only seven Grapefruit League at-bats, so he'll need as many reps as possible in order to be ready for potential activation April 4, the date of the Cardinals' home opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Ticketed for IL to open year•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: No more Grapefruit League games•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Return pushed to Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Not starting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Likely out until weekend•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out with calf issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...