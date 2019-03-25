Gyorko (calf) will continue working in minor-league camp for at least the next week in order to log as many at-bats as possible, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko still hasn't been cleared to run the bases at full speed, but he'll look to keep his timing at the plate sharp in the interim. The veteran infielder logged only seven Grapefruit League at-bats, so he'll need as many reps as possible in order to be ready for potential activation April 4, the date of the Cardinals' home opener.