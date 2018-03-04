Martinez was moved to minor-league camp Sunday.

Although Martinez played one game at both Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, the majority of his 2017 season was spent at High-A Palm Beach. He had a tough time being productive on offense, as he hit .189/.273/.204 over 60 games with Palm Beach.

