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Cardinals' Jesus Baez: Power burst in High-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baez homered in three straight games for High-A Peoria last week and has gone deep 10 times across his last 22 contests.

Baez got off to a slow start this season with a .672 OPS and three home runs in April. He's perked up since then, posting a .790 OPS with seven long balls in May and a 1.083 OPS with four homers in his first 10 games in June. With 14 home runs on the season, Baez has already tied a career high that he set last season. It's been an encouraging stretch for the 21-year-old Baez, who was acquired from the Mets in last year's Ryan Helsley trade.

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