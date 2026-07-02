Cardinals' Jesus Baez: Red-hot since promotion to Double-A

Baez is 10-for-25 with five home runs in seven games since being promoted from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield.

After struggling in April, Baez has put together a robust .275/.333/.617 batting line with 16 home runs in 41 games since the beginning of May. He's already up to a career-high 19 long balls between the two stops, which is five more than he hit all of last season. Though he's seen most of his action at shortstop, the 21-year-old Baez has also played some second base and third base.