The Mets traded Baez to the Cardinals on Wednesday alongside Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt in exchange for Ryan Helsley, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Baez has spent most of the season with High-A Brooklyn, where he's slashed .239/.328/.388 with nine homers, 42 RBI, 42 runs scored and seven steals through 293 plate appearances. The 20-year-old infielder will likely remain in High-A upon joining his new organization, though a late-season promotion to Double-A could be on the table.