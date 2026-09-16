Baez went 3-for-4 with a two-run, walk-off home run for Double-A Springfield in the first game of the Texas League playoffs.

Baez plated a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning, but he saved the real heroics for the bottom of the ninth inning, swatting a 433-foot blast to give Springfield the victory over Tulsa. The 21-year-old Baez broke out in 2026 with 39 home runs during the regular season -- the second-highest total in the minors -- and could be the future for the Cardinals at third base.