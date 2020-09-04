site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jesus Cruz: Clears waivers
RotoWire Staff
Cruz cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to the Cardinals' alternate training site.
Cruz made his big-league debut this season, allowing two runs in one inning against the Cubs back in mid-August. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the Cardinals going forward.
