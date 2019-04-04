Cardinals' Jhon Torres: Awaits short-season assignment
Torres will open the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
The imposing 6-foot-4 right fielder made a name for himself in the AZL last year with the Indians and was even better in the GCL after getting traded to St. Louis as part of the package that sent Oscar Mercado to Cleveland. Torres should head to either the Appalachian League or the New York-Penn League when short-season leagues open in mid June.
