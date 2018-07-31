Cardinals' Jhon Torres: Shipped to St. Louis

Torres was traded from the Indians to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Conner Capel in exchange for Oscar Mercado.

A 6-foot-4, 18-year-old outfielder with plus raw power, Torres was hitting .273/.351/.424 with four home runs and three steals in 111 plate appearances in the AZL prior to the trade. His 60.5 percent pull rate hints at that batting average not being sustainable in the upper levels, but he has plenty of time to refine his approach. If he maxes out, he could be a prototypical right fielder.