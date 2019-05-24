Torres, RotoWire's No. 2-ranked prospect in the Cardinals organization, is hitting .051 (2-for-39) with two RBI, six walks and two runs across his first 46 plate appearances at Low-A Peoria.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018 season at two different Rookie League stops, slashing a combined .321/.409/.525 over 44 games. His introduction to the next level has been a rough one thus far, with a bloated 41.3 percent strikeout rate the most glaring culprit. However, Torres' prior body of work certainly implies he has the talent to overcome his initial struggles.

