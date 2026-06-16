Cardinals' Jimmy Crooks: Drives in two during win Monday

Crooks went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.

Crooks provided the game's biggest hit in the fourth inning, lining a two-run double off Lucas Giolito to extend St. Louis' lead. The two RBI marked the second multi-RBI game of the catcher's young career. Since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on May 29, he has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with one home run, two doubles, six RBI and two runs scored. Playing time will be inconsistent for Crooks, as he currently operates in a catching committee alongside Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages.