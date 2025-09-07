Cardinals' Jimmy Crooks: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Crooks will take a seat for the day game after he had started behind the plate in three of the last four games while going 1-for-10 with a run scored. Pedro Pages will draw the start at catcher Sunday, but with the 71-72 Cardinals fading from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if the rookie Crooks ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time at the position for the remainder of the season.
