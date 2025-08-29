The Cardinals selected Crooks' contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Crooks has slashed .337/.404/.518 with three home runs in August with Memphis and has hit .274/.337/.441 with 14 home runs there for the full season. The left-handed hitter could be worth a look in fantasy leagues if the Cardinals use him on the long side of a platoon at catcher with Pedro Pages. Crooks is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Cincinnati against righty Zack Littell, though the Cardinals could just be giving him a day to get settled in.