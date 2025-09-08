Crooks is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Mariners.

Crooks is making his third start over the last four games and the left-handed hitter has been in the lineup four times across the Cardinals' last five contests versus righties. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Crooks is expected to continue seeing the bulk of the starts behind the dish for the rest of the season. Pedro Pages' could be limited mostly to playing versus lefties, while Yohel Pozo will be used as a pinch hitter.