Cardinals' Jimmy Crooks: Sitting again Sunday

Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Crooks is on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with three of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. He's mustered an uninspiring .157/.246/.255 slash line over 57 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on May 29. Until Crooks begins to pick up the pace at the plate, he could be in store for a limited role as part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera.