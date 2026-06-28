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Cardinals' Jimmy Crooks: Sitting again Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Crooks is on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with three of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. He's mustered an uninspiring .157/.246/.255 slash line over 57 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on May 29. Until Crooks begins to pick up the pace at the plate, he could be in store for a limited role as part of a three-way timeshare at catcher with Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera.

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