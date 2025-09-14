Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Crooks was expected to get a look as the Cardinals' top backstop over the final few weeks of the season, but he's now sat in four of St. Louis' last five matchups, with three of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. Entering Sunday, the 72-77 Cardinals sit just four games behind the pace for the final wild-card spot in the National League, which may be a factor in the team's decision to lean more heavily of late on Pedro Pages, who lacks Crooks' upside as a hitter but is a more trusted defender behind the dish.