Crooks isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

It initially seemed like Crooks would take over as the Cardinals' primary backstop to close out the regular season, but a 2-for-17 start to his MLB career will now cause him to miss his third start in four games. Pedro Pages will start behind the plate instead Wednesday, and it seems likely that the two players will split time at catcher during the final stretch.

