Wetherholt (wrist) took swings at Oracle Park on Monday and is aiming to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Cardinals' upcoming homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt was shut down for three days after being administered an anti-inflammatory shot to combat right wrist tendinitis. He's since been cleared to ramp up baseball activities. The rookie infielder could be ready to return as soon as Friday when the Cardinals return home to host the White Sox, though it will depend on how Wetherholt's wrist responds.