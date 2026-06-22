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Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Blasts two homers in slugfest win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

Wetherholt wasted no time making an impact Sunday, taking the third pitch of the game from Stephen Kolek over the fence for a leadoff homer. He wasn't finished there, adding another long ball against Kolek in the second inning as part of a massive offensive outburst by St. Louis. The performance marked the second multi-homer game of his young career and pushed his season total to 12 home runs. The rookie has been swinging a hot bat throughout June, hitting .333 over 15 games while continuing to provide production across multiple categories. On the season, Wetherholt is slashing .268/.370/.428 with eight doubles, 12 homers, 34 RBI, 49 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 71 games.

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